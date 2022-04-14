AGTC to Present at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, April 21 at 9:30 PM CEST / 3:30 PM ET.



Please visit www.meetingonthemed.com for full information including registration and to view a recording of the presentation, which will be available within 24 hours at its conclusion.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address unmet patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with inherited retinal diseases. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3). Its preclinical programs build on the company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical needs in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, and has strategic collaborations with companies including Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics, and retinal coding and Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. For more information, please visit https://agtc.com/.

IR/PR Contacts:

David Carey (IR)

Lazar FINN Partners

T: (212) 867-1768

david.carey@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:

Jonathan Lieber

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5778

jlieber@agtc.com