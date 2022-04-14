Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ NobleCon18 Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that James Martin, Chief Financial Officer and co-interim Chief Executive Officer, will present a Company overview at the NobleCon18—Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.



A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website, as well as at the Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website and on the Channelchek website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets is a research-driven investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the past decade. In 2018, Noble launched Channelchek—an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public for free without a subscription.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

Jabraham@jqapartners.com

# # #