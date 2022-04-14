Blippar expands US presence to meet the growing demand for AR self-creation platforms and solutions

LONDON, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blippar , the leading technology and content platform specializing in augmented reality (AR), announced today that the company has experienced 200 percent year-over-year growth and doubled its headcount since the beginning of 2021. The company’s increased expansion in the U.S. illustrates confidence in the AR SaaS market, as Blippar furthers its aims to enable AR creation at scale. Over the last year, Blippar has welcomed over 100,000 creatives and developers to its self-serve platforms, with more than 150,000 users publishing AR creations.



By 2025, it is predicted that 75 percent of the global population will be frequent AR users*. In order to meet this increasing demand, agencies, creatives, and brands must develop their own AR production capabilities, and to do so requires easy-to-use, yet scalable solutions. Catering to these requirements, Blippar offers two distinct AR self-creation options: Blippbuilder, the easy-to-use, yet powerful ‘AR for all’ creation platform, and WebAR SDK, an advanced developer toolkit for enterprise users. Importantly, experiences created using Blippar’s AR SaaS tools can be shared across the internet, apps, and social media and accessed from any smartphone or 'head-mounted’ device, placing the potential of AR into the hands of everyone.

Since the launch of Blippar’s WebAR SDK tool in December of 2021, there have been over 106,000 platform sessions, with users from 193 different countries. “Our goal to make AR accessible to everyone is in sight, and with continued developments and integrations set to be announced throughout 2022 and into 2023, we will continue to drive this forward,” explains Blippar CEO Faisal Galaria.

Blippar addresses a distinct gap in the industry by offering SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) within Blippbuilder. This is a one-of-a-kind offering in a no-code platform, which significantly contributes to the realistic nature of AR experiences as the tech understands and maps the physical world. By making objects and scenes recognisable in real time, digital augmentations can be locked in place relative to the environment. And the company’s WebAR SDK technology includes the most advanced implementation of SLAM to date, boasting 99% accuracy on tracking when locked, with less than a 1% margin of error in angular accuracy.

In the last year, Blippar has increased its executive team along with onboarding over 20 new clients in its in-house creative division - Studio B. As part of its continued global expansion, the company has established a U.S sales team and is on track to triple its headcount in 2022 versus 2021, doubling down on the US market. Blippar’s product, sales, and client services teams have grown to include talent from tech giants such as Google, YouTube, Shazam, gaming company Improbable, and Spotify.

Blippar’s Studio B works with brands, agencies, and media companies including PepsiCo, Rockstar Energy, OnePlus, Hulu, General Mills, Dr Pepper, and P&G. Their AR experiences seamlessly bridge the physical and digital worlds, enabling deeper customer engagement, increased foot traffic and sales while empowering clients to realize their visions and achieve specific business needs.



“Blippar continues to pioneer the AR sphere, working at the forefront of innovation and creativity. Our growth over the last year, and specifically in Q1 of 2022 is an exciting marker as we continue bridging physical and digital environments, and taking them to new levels,” said Galaria. “This year we scaled great heights using innovation as our pivotal driver of fast growth, which lies at the core of everything we do. From our SaaS tools to client work, our solutions drive us forward into new, augmented worlds.”

About Blippar

Through the use of technology at the cutting edge of AR design, Blippar is leading the way for the three-dimensional, digital revolution. Their SaaS tools and in-house studio are designed to empower everyone – from bedroom developers to advanced creatives and brands – to create, experience and share AR that is accessible from anywhere in this world and accessible directly in the mobile browser.

Blippar offers two distinct AR self-creation options: Blippbuilder, the easy-to-use, yet powerful ‘AR for all’ creation platform, and WebAR SDK, the advanced developer toolkit for enterprise users. Immersive AR experiences powered by Blippar’s SaaS tools can be accessed from any smartphone or ‘head-mounted’ device, placing the potential of AR into the hands of everyone.

Studio B crafts award-winning experiences across an exhaustive range of industries from eCommerce, CPG and entertainment, to tourism and education. Clients include Google, PepsiCo, Rockstar Energy, OnePlus, Hulu, General Mills and P&G, to name just a few.

Visit https://www.blippar.com/ to learn more.

*2021 Global Deloitte Digital Study commissioned by Snap Inc