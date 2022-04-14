GenTech’s President Leonard K. Armenta Featured in Cover Story Profile in The Tycoon Magazine

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") ( www.supplementgrp.com ), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ), Nutritional Supplements ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) and Carbonated Protein Water ( www.drinkfizzique.com ) marketplaces, is proud to announce that GenTech President, Leonard K. Armenta Jr, was recently featured in a profile that served as the cover story for the latest edition of Tycoon Business Magazine, a top-notch publication that aims to create the best platform for top leaders and executives to share their experiences, views, and mantras of success.



Tycoon’s profile of Armenta covers his passion for his business, his dedication to maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and his deep belief that entrepreneurs and business executives must be willing to go all-in to succeed and drive value for their shareholders.

The article notes that Armenta feels, as an entrepreneur, one must “Do what you love, what your passionate about, something that helps others and then you will give all you have to your business.”

He also offers his advice for the budding entrepreneurs saying, “Make sure that your business idea solves a problem or a need in the industry you are looking to become a part of. Know that you are willing to give everything you have to your business and lastly never try to be a know it all. Take advice from those who have been there and done that. Learn from those who you employ and do it without an ego.”

The article also covers how the Company, and its leadership, overcame adversity during the pandemic: “The biggest roadblock Leonard and his team have faced so far is launching in the peak of Covid…Leonard initially struggled with the supply chain, but with his team, he was able to overcome supply chain issues and has not had many issues moving forward. The team had heard how so many companies dealt with this exact issue and they are really proud with how they were able to resolve problems.”

Tycoon is an editorially independent publication written by a team with years of experience in the business sector that features business leaders, CEOs, CTOs, MDs, and Presidents, along with their success stories, providing business leaders with a platform to showcase their products and services, Innovative business styles, and new offerings.

Please find the full article profiling Leonard Armenta HERE .

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

www.sinfit.com www.americanmetabolix.com www.stormlifestyles.com www.nxtbar.com http://www.naturesoothie.com www.swftstims.com www.yourganics.com www.mpbsnacks.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



Corporate Contact:

invest@supplementgrp.com

www.supplementgrp.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

Attachments