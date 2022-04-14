Danforth Advisors Names William Tanner Managing Director of New York Metropolitan Region

WALTHAM, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC today announced the appointment of William Tanner, PhD, as Managing Director of the New York metropolitan region, including Connecticut. He will oversee the company’s growth and service to clients within the local life science ecosystem, including strategic advisory and flexible, scalable management of corporate and clinical business functions.



Dr. Tanner brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, combining deep insights in life science corporate development, capital raising and investment banking. He most recently served as Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of ImmunoGenesis, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. He previously spent 20 years as a biotechnology and biopharmaceutical research analyst for leading healthcare investment banks including SG Cowen, Leerink Swann, Lazard Capital Markets, Guggenheim Securities and Vector Securities International. During that time he covered more than 100 companies across all market cap sizes and was involved in raising billions of dollars for public and private companies.

“We have had an active role in New York’s life science community for the past several years, and we’re excited to reach even more emerging companies under Bill’s leadership,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth. “Particularly now, with an abundance of new companies competing for both funds and talent, we can fill gaps in the region with variable resources across multiple business functions and roles – from financing strategy to human resources infrastructure – all through the lens of life science sector experience.”

“I have known the Danforth team for years and have admired the unique role they play in helping life science companies run well – a feat in a very dynamic and challenging industry,” said Dr. Tanner. “Having served on both sides as a corporate officer and in investment banking, I understand the financial and operational hurdles that can impede companies’ progress, and I’m looking forward to tackling those challenges for clients with a highly experienced and growing team in and around New York.”

Dr. Tanner holds a PhD in physiology from Texas A&M University and completed post-doctoral training at the Washington University School of Medicine in the Department of Cell Biology and Physiology and in the Department of Pathology, Center for Immunology. He also holds an MBA from the Olin School of Business at Washington University.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial and operational backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span wide-ranging needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance, risk and insurance management, clinical business operations management and strategic and operational human resources. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 800 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Additional information is available at

www.danforthadvisors.com.