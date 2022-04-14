Daré Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the company’s President and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at the Innovations in Women’s Health Business Conference to be held on April 21, 2022 at Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.



Panel: Femtech: Emerging Technology in Women’s Health



Date: April 21, 2022



Time: 4:00-5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Panelists: Brittany Barreto, PhD, Moderator, Co-founder and General Partner, Coyote Ventures and FemTech Focus

Tracy MacNeal, CEO, Materna Medical

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO, Daré Bioscience

Juliette McClendon, PhD, Director of Medical Affairs at Big Health

Alicia Chong Rodriguez, Founder & CEO at Bloomer HealthTech



Details: This panel will focus on FemTech, which refers to the use of current and future technology to meet unique women’s health needs or to manage a medical condition in women that has a different disease course. Participants will hear from founders, inventors and innovators in Women’s Health who will share their journey in FemTech and what the future holds regarding the impact of technology in Women’s Health. The integration of FemTech into Women’s Health services will also be discussed as well as the outcomes achieved and projected.

Additional information about the conference is available at https://xpectives.health/womens-health/

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, and vaginal and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATOTM (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%), is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. The Company’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about XACIATOTM, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

lroth@burnsmc.com

212.213.0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Jake Robison

Canale Communications

jake.robison@canalecomm.com

619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.