Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Iowa

FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Iowa have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries.



Residential battery capacity in Iowa is growing year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will multiply ten-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Our customers are looking for a durable and reliable source of clean energy,” said Ethan Holtman, operations manager at Shinnova Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Enphase’s IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries are designed to perform and last, making them the easy choice to satisfy each customer’s unique needs, whether it’s solar only or with a battery for ultimate control and independence.”

Iowa homeowners can now also choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery backup, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“Our customers are looking for solutions that give them peace of mind and control over their home energy,” said Travis Eichelberger, president at Moxie Solar, an Enphase Silver level installer. “The new Enphase IQ8 Microinverters will give homeowners backup power from the sun, with or without a battery, when they need it most.”

"There are many reasons to like the Enphase product line," said Joel Teslow, owner of Decora Electric Inc., an Enphase Silver level installer. "The microinverters offer a long lifespan, flexibility in system design, and no single point of system failure to name a few. The Enphase Energy System with IQ Batteries does not deviate from these positive attributes. The system allows for an energy storage system to be designed very incrementally to meet the customer's needs. The IQ System Controller works with the system seamlessly, gathering your energy inputs into one place and distributing them to your loads as you see fit. The IQ Battery utilizes multiple microinverters to access its stored energy, giving our customers peace of mind knowing they can depend on this system to give them energy when they need it most."

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“In Iowa, more homeowners than ever are investing in a backup power source to stay more secure and comfortable during grid outages,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “With IQ8 Microinverters and the IQ Batteries, homeowners get the reliable energy resilience they are looking for, plus they can better manage their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

