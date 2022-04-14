Proterra introduces ZX5 electric bus with 738 kilowatt hours of energy

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it is increasing the amount of energy onboard its purpose-built ZX5 electric transit bus – delivering more battery storage to help transit agencies scale zero-emission bus fleets with electric vehicle technology.



Starting in 2023, the 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit bus can be equipped with up to 738 kilowatt hours (kWh) of onboard energy. Through this enhancement, Proterra transit buses now feature the most energy storage of any 40-foot electric bus available in the North American market. With 738 kWh of battery energy storage, the ZX5 Max can deliver more than 300 miles of drive range on a single charge, depending on route conditions, configuration and operation.



In addition, the 35-foot and 40-foot ZX5+ electric bus models can be equipped with up to 492 kWh of onboard energy for routes with less demanding range requirements.



Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s electric transit buses are equipped with the company’s Proterra Powered battery technology systems. By increasing the amount of onboard energy from the ZX5’s original energy levels, today’s announcement reinforces how Proterra is continually innovating on its best-in-class battery technology to deliver industry-leading EV solutions for the commercial vehicle market.

With more energy onboard combined with Proterra’s refined composite bus body design, the Proterra ZX5 is designed for optimal performance to tackle the toughest transit routes and extreme weather conditions, including cold weather climates.

“With historic support behind zero-emission transit, North America is ready to go all-in on electrifying transportation and Proterra technology is here to meet the moment. As public transit accelerates towards zero-emission transportation, we’re excited to bring more energy and innovation to our industry-leading ZX5 electric transit bus to help drive this critical transformation,” said John Walsh, Proterra’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Proterra Powered’s battery platform leverages industry-leading energy density manufactured for maximum range, a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles, and a ruggedized commercial grade housing to withstand harsh environments.

Proterra’s battery systems have been proven through more than 25 million service miles driven by Proterra Transit vehicles and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power zero-emission electric delivery vehicles and work trucks, semi-trucks, construction and mining equipment, school and coach buses, and low-floor cutaway shuttles.

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com



