Local Point Cook Plumber Reveals Top Causes of a Faulty Hot Water System

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Point Cook-wide, NLK Plumbing, there is a high demand for hot water service repairs in Melbourne. There are a variety of reasons why a hot water system may not be working as it should. NLK Plumbing reveals the top causes of a faulty system and what homeowners can do to fix it.

NLK Plumbing explains the first place to look when the hot water isn't working and the home runs off an electric hot water system is the power switchboard. The hot water system should have its own fuse or circuit breaker, so other appliances may still be working around the home. NLK Plumbing advises homeowners to check the water connection is working first and if so, switch the power back on. If this doesn't fix the problem, it is recommended to call in a professional plumber to assess the unit and diagnose the issue.

If the hot water system is leaking, NLK Plumbing says homeowners should check to see where the source of the leak is. If the leak is coming from the PRV or PTRV, a simple valve replacement could rectify the issue; however, if the leak is coming from the cylinder, a replacement unit may be required. If the leak is coming from the top or bottom of a hot water system, NLK Plumbing explains all power or gas to the system should be cut immediately to avoid a potentially dangerous situation. Water supply to the unit should also be turned off. A water leak can get much worse in just 24 hours, so it's recommended to call in a professional plumber.

Another common cause of a faulty hot water system is a faulty element or thermostat. NLK Plumbing says this could be the issue if there are no signs of leaks or external damage to the system. In this instance, the power supply should be switched off and the water supply isolated before calling in a plumber to safely inspect the unit.

With the experience and knowledge required to deliver quick and efficient hot water repairs Point Cook-wide, NLK Plumbing offers 24-hour emergency plumbing services, including fixing blocked drains in Point Cook and beyond. Contact us - 0404 803 333

Related Images











Image 1: Plumber Point Cook





Plumber Point Cook









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment