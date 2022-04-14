Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit 2022 Attracts 900 Worldwide IT and Business Leaders

ROSELAND, NJ, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it hosted its first annual Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit last week, attracting 900 IT and business leaders worldwide. The three-day virtual event featured industry experts, analysts, cybersecurity veterans, customers, partners, leading technology vendors, and company leadership discussing the future of digital trust and how attendees can take their businesses to the future with an identity-first security approach.

“We’re at a critical crossroad in this digital, remote world. We recognize that IT professionals are faced with a host of new and dangerous security risks every day, along with the challenges in managing the exponential growth of human and machine identities at scale. Our first annual Sectigo Summit brought together well-respected voices in the industry who are confronting these very issues,” said David Mahdi, Chief Strategy Officer & CISO Advisor, Sectigo.

The summit featured 13 keynote presentations and tackled the hottest industry topics, such as the future of PKI and digital identity management, and why digital trust is foundational to Zero Trust, Passwordless, Robotic Process Automation, and other emerging use cases. Sectigo also showcased brand new innovations it is bringing to market for Certificate Authority agnostic CLM. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with speakers, collaborate and network with peers, ask questions, book one-on-ones with experts, and dive into product demos, all via The Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit’s interactive virtual event platform which has already been viewed nearly 5,000 times to date. Now, sessions are available on-demand from speakers such as:

Oded Hareven, CEO & Co-founder, Akeyless

Jared Elder, Chief Growth Officer, Corsha

Bruno Couillard, CTO, Crypto4A

Ihab Shraim, CTO, CSC Global

Erik Wahlstrom, Research Director, Identity and Access Management, Gartner

Dick Clarke, Founder and CEO, Good Harbor Security Risk Management

Christiaan Brand, Identity and Security Product Manager, Google

Atsushi Yamada, Managing Director, Quantum-Safe Technologies, ISARA

Zaira Pirzada, Advisor, Lionfish Tech Advisors

Steve Riley, Field CTO, Netskope

Brian Reed, Director of Cybersecurity Strategy, Proofpoint

David Mahdi, Former Gartner Analyst; Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, Sectigo

Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo

Jason Soroko, CTO of PKI, Sectigo

Tim Callan, Chief Compliance Officer, Sectigo

Lindsay Kent, SVP of Products, Sectigo

Eric Kedrosky, CISO & Head of Cloud Research, Sonrai Security

Anna Belak, Director of Thought Leadership, Sysdig

Simon Moffatt, Founder & Analyst, The Cyber Hut

Kirk Fergusson, CEO, UREEQA

Joakim Thoren, CEO & Founder, Verasec

Kyle Neuman, CISO, Zeva

“The Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit is a great opportunity to learn about digital identity and trust from industry experts and think about how you can apply these insights to meet the security requirements of your business needs. At the summit, I dove deeper into many topics of tremendous importance to everyone, like passwordless and quantum computing. Plus, attendees receive CISSP credits, which is an added bonus,” said Ivy Lyons, PKI Expert and experienced healthcare professional who presented ‘Overcoming Security Challenges With Modern PKI Applications.’

Key takeaways from the summit include:

Security vendors must embrace openness and interoperability to enable orchestration and ultimately, pave the way for automation for CISOs, CIOs, and their organizations.

The world needs digital trust, not Zero Trust. Zero Trust is only the first step in the journey to secure digital identities.

Always aim for total certificate agility.

True passwordless architecture is public key infrastructure (PKI)-based.

Data center proximity does not equal impenetrable protection. Running CLM in the cloud is the new normal.

Quantum computers are coming, and they will render the digital world’s cryptographic underpinnings insecure. Partner with Sectigo for quantum-safe cryptography.



The summit registration will remain open for 90 days. Register to access all sessions on-demand at https://sectigo.com/sectigo-summit.



About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigrs (o and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.