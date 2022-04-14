Washington, D.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beztak Named One of the Country’s Largest Apartment Firms

National Multifamily Housing Council Releases 2022 List of Nation’s Top 50 Owners, Managers, Top 25 Builders, Developers and Top 10 Syndicators

WASHINGTON, D.C. April 14, 2022 – Beztak Companies earned national recognition today by making the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) 2022 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation’s largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators. Beztak is the 47th largest apartment manager in the country, with 36,945 units managed.

“We are honored to be included on the NMHC Top Managers list for the third year in a row,” said Sam Beznos, CEO. “Our mission has been to create and sustain long term value and excellence in each of our communities and enrich the lives of those we serve every day. Our reputation as a leading development, construction, and management company and ultimately, this inclusion, is a testament to our amazing team members and their efforts in providing the best customer service experience.”

For more than 60 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in commercial, industrial and luxury residential and senior living real estate throughout the United States. Beztak currently manages close to 200 market rate properties or 36,000 apartments, throughout 16 states and 60 markets nationwide.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC 50’s research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2022, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2021.

For more details about the NMHC 50, visit nmhc.org/The-NMHC-50/

* * *

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the trillion-dollar apartment industry. We bring together the prominent owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 40 million Americans. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, email the Council at info@nmhc.org, or visit NMHC's website at nmhc.org.