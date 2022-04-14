Global Defense Robotics Market Report 2022-2026: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drives Momentum in Defense Robotics Market

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Robotics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Defense Robotics Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Defense Robotics estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period.

While the interest towards defense robotics remained strong among governments of leading countries since early 20th century, wider rollout of such systems materialized only during the past two decades. Thanks to full-fledged efforts from the governments of the US, Israel, the UK, France and Russia, defense robotics have achieved significant progression from experimental, remote-operated surveillance machines to autonomous technologies capable of executing combat operations.

A primary factor steering momentum in the defense robotics domain is the reduced need for human involvement during military operations and subsequently reduced casualties in combat operations. Being mechanical systems powered by digital technologies, defense robotics can penetrate into enemy territories in stealth mode and independently execute given task, thus potentially minimizing casualties that usually occur in conventional manned missions.

Human Operated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.6% share of the global Defense Robotics market.

World market for defense robotics, despite its visible exposure to ongoing COVID-19 crisis, exhibited a moderate level of resilience, as governments continued to maintain or increase their defense and homeland security budgets. Militaries hold a pivotal role in protecting national interests and stay firm for their operations irrespective of consequences.

The role of militaries goes beyond safeguarding borders and thwarting invasion attempts to other emergency scenarios like floods, natural disasters and terrorist activity. The COVID-19 health emergency highlighted the significant of militaries and enabled them to assume a central role in the fight against the COVID-19 virus that has left scores of people infected globally.

However, the pandemic has also thrown serious challenges for the defense & military sector by disrupting routine operations. Defense robotics markets continued to display relative stability in 2020. Robots have gained importance amid the pandemic for current and future combat, and military actions.

In countries such as Russia, while the pandemic led to imposition of certain limitations on the concepts of operations (CONOPS), and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), it had a moderated impact on armed forces training and fighting. The military is moving towards advanced unmanned weapons development.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026

The Defense Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



In the coming years, demand for defense robotics will continue to expand at a faster pace with a number of factors contributing to increased adoption of these advanced technologies by militaries around the world. Rising emphasis on robotic solutions in command, control, communications and computers (C4); intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR); and battlefield combat operations are consistently fuelling momentum in the defense robotics space.

At the same time, growing concerns over rising human casualties in military operations and sustained focus on reducing warfield deaths through advanced strategies are creating strong business case for military robotics. Defense robotics market is sensing large-scale opportunities through ongoing expansion in global defense spending and drive towards military modernization programs among governments, worldwide.

On the other hand, progressive improvements in underlying technologies and functional scope of robotic systems are paving way for wider proliferation of defense robotics.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Defense Robotics Exhibits Moderate Level of Resilience

COVID-19-Led Profound Changes in Relation with Technology Pivots Incorporation of Unmanned Military Systems

Defense Spending Levels Influence Market Growth

Global Defense Spending in 2020

Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Defense Robotics

Armed Forces Stay on Course to Hone Military Robots for Combats despite COVID-19

Robots: An Introductory Prelude

Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications

Classification of Defense Robots

Major Applications

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Market Outlook

Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects

Regional Overview

The US: Key Revenue Contributor

New Robotic Equipment Developments for the US Military

US Funding Requests for UAV Programs for Financial Year 2022

The U.S. Navy Emphasizes Distributed Fleet Architecture

DoD Funding in FY2021 Defense Budget for Unmanned Systems

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia: Increasing Focus on AI-Equipped Military Robots

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

China: A High Potential Market for Defense Robotics

New R&D Projects to Drive Future Growth

List of Military UACVs & UAVs in China

India

India to Procure US-made Predator Drones

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)

AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Boston Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs

Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense Robotics Market

MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical Missions

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): Strong Potential Ahead

US Army Prepares to Conduct Soldier Assessment of RCV Prototypes in 2022

Autonomous, Smart Military Robots Set to Operate along Real Warfighters

Killer Robots: The Risks

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in Ground Operations

Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs

New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in Maritime Operations

USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations

New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption

UUVs Make Steady Progress

Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation Capabilities

AI's Growing Prominence in Military Applications Boosts Opportunities

ML and AI Facilitate Autonomy of Unmanned Vehicles

Use of Robots for Reconnaissance Operations Gains Momentum as Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military Operations

Rise in Integration of Weapons Systems into Robots

AI Application in Weapon Systems Raises Ethical Questions

AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment

Drone Swarm Technology Gains Pace

Recent Developments in Defense Robotics Research

US Army Pushes for Stronger Divisions, Smaller Brigades, and More Robots

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

