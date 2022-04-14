Otonomo to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 17

Conference Call to be Held on the Same Day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO ) , the mobility intelligence company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



Otonomo’s management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management team members on the call will include Ben Volkow, CEO, Director & Co-Founder, Bonnie Moav, CFO, and Doron Simon, EVP of Strategy and Corporate Development.

Otonomo encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/3373716

Participants can choose to view the session via a live webcast from this link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r9usbdad, which can also be found on the Otonomo website here: https://investors.otonomo.io/news-events/events.

Participants can also choose to call-in. They will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call.

Please place your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will begin at:

- 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

- 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

- 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Otonomo’s website at https://investors.otonomo.io/news-events/events.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility, and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 50 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions – taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment, and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions.

More information is available at otonomo.io

Investor Relations Contact: Company Contact: Miri Segal Juliet McGinnis MS-IR LLC Senior Director of Communications +1 (917)-607-8654 julietm@otonomo.io.com

msegal@ms-ir.com



