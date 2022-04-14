Global $1,685.5 Billion Waste Management Markets to 2030 - Rising Adoption of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Incineration and Recycling Techniques

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Collection, Transportation, Disposal), by Waste Type (Industrial Waste, E-waste), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 1,685.5 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030

Proactive government measures to decrease illegal dumping and the rising adoption of waste-to-energy (WTE) incineration and recycling techniques are anticipated to boost the market growth.



Rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China generates waste and causes pollution by the end-use industries. Rising environmental awareness regarding renewable waste management among individuals and increasing CO2 emissions across the globe are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.



The adoption of plastics in packaging, consumer goods, transportation, electrical/electronic, and machinery manufacturing industries is witnessing significant growth. Rising demand for consumer electronics such as mobiles, which are typically composed of 40% plastic, PCs/laptops, washing machines, and dishwashers is expected to boost the market growth.



The demand for electronic products is rising rapidly globally, resulting in the increased generation of e-waste. The electronics companies are focusing on the usage of recycled material for production to limit the environmental degradation caused by e-waste. The rising demand for recycled materials from the electronics industry is expected to foster market growth.



The governments of various countries have introduced regulations regarding the effective disposal of wastes such as the landfill directive (1999/31/EC) standards for landfills announced by the European Union. The rising adoption of these regulations is expected to enhance sustainable waste management practices including recycling and anaerobic digestion, thereby fueling the market growth.



Companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase the consumer base and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in October 2020, Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal Services, providing waste management services to around new 3 million residential, industrial, and commercial customers in the U.S.



Waste Management Market Report Highlights

The disposal service type segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030 as the sustainable methods of disposal reduce pollution and recycled materials can also be used in various end-use industries

The industrial waste type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 owing to the increasing generation of waste from several end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, construction, and electronics

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 on account of the rising adoption of various waste management techniques for limiting the environmental degradation in the region

India is estimated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue, on account of the rising awareness regarding health hazards and diseases caused by improper waste disposal in the country

In May 2021, SUEZ entered into a partnership with Eramet, a key manufacturer in the extraction and valorization of metals, to offer a sustainable and high-performance battery recycling solution for the European market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Waste Management Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Waste Management Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Waste Management Market: Waste Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Waste Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Waste Management Market: Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Waste Management

Suez

Veolia

Valicor

Waste Connections

Republic Services

Biffa

Clean Harbors

Covanta Holding

Daiseki

Hitachi Zosen

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Urbaser

Biomedical Waste Solutions

Fcc Environment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z3d80

Attachment