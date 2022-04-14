GSI Technology Wins First Place in MoSAIC Challenge Human/Object Tagging Category

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, today announced that its submission to the Mobile Standoff Autonomous Indoor Capabilities (MoSAIC) Challenge won first place in the Human/Object Tagging category.



“I am immensely proud of the GSI team, led by Avidan Akerib, and the impressive capabilities of the software they developed for the MoSAIC Challenge,” said Lee-Lean Shu, GSI Technology’s Chairman and CEO. “Taking first place in the prestigious MoSAIC Challenge correlates to GSI’s first place win in the MAFAT Radar Challenge in 2021, which used similar software that distinguished humans from animals in radar signal segments.

“Taking first place in the MAFAT and MoSAIC Challenges raises GSI’s profile with leading Israeli defense organizations,” continued Mr. Shu. “The MoSAIC award now spotlights our capabilities to the U.S Department of Defense (DOD) and the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD). The IWTSD identifies and develops technical innovations for the DOD and interagency customers. This award gives us a valuable introduction to showcase the full scope of the APU solution to these new U.S. defense agencies.”

The requirements of the Human/Object Tagging category were to demonstrate software and algorithms that could automatically detect, classify, and track humans while differentiating between males and females and identify objects of interest such as weapons (e.g., rifle, pistol, knife, etc.), at various distances and under different lighting and visibility conditions, in real-time HD video acquired from the camera of a moving drone. The solution for this challenge included training a State-Of-The-Art (SOTA) object detection deep model on a novel dataset, uniquely acquired and constructed by GSI, using public datasets​ and original GSI datasets, and performing manual-labeling, as well as automatic and semi-automatic labeling schemes. The solution also included video object tracking algorithms adapted to this challenge and time-based decision smoothing algorithms used to improve the detection and classification of objects over time.

The MoSAIC Challenge was designed to identify best-in-class, cutting-edge hardware and software solutions to address challenging and longstanding technological gaps concerning remote autonomous indoor maneuvers. This field will require a toolbox of scalable, layered, modular, and multi-functional capabilities to enable operators to perform the full range of indoor missions remotely and autonomously. The MoSAIC Challenge was led by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), and the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Directorate of Defense Research and Engineering (DDR&D), along with the Merage Institute.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU), a memory-centric design that delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel search directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

