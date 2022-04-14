CGS’s BlueCherry® Team Signs Dorfman Milano

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced Dorfman Milano, a worldwide provider of premium outdoor, western, resort and private label headwear brands, has selected the award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite as its end-to-end ERP solution.



“BlueCherry was not just the only software suite that covered our business processes and needs end-to-end, but brought with it a team of experts who understand our business and the ecosystem intimately,” said Dion Record, Vice President of Information Technology for Dorfman Milano. “One of our biggest challenges and opportunities for us going forward was optimizing our entire process from design all the way through the manufacturing shopfloor – something the BlueCherry Suite manages perfectly.”

From 105-year-old classic brands such as Biltmore, to freshly launched brands such as Makai, Dorfman Milano differentiates itself in the market not only by its breadth of offerings, but by its people and the community of artisans that hand-make their hats, local shops that display them, and customers’ stories who wear them with distinction.

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

How to Buy

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

