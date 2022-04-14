Global Vacation Rental Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Travelers are More Inclined Towards Vacation Rental Property and Homes Over Hotels

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacation Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accommodation Type (Home, Apartments, Resort/Condominium), by Booking Mode (Online, Offline), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vacation rental market size is expected to reach USD 119.0 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030

Owing to the comfort, low cost, more privacy, and kids and pet-friendly nature of accommodation, travelers are more inclined towards vacation rental property and homes over hotels.



Moreover, vacation rentals offer a variety of high-quality, affordable accommodation options at several destinations, which is likely to boost the growth of the market. As per the Turnkey blog in 2019, the industry is at roughly a 10% growth rate this decade, largely affected by travelers' desires to stay in a home instead of a hotel.

According to the TurnKey Vacation Rentals' 2019 Consumer Travel Survey, 64% of travelers preferred staying in vacation rentals as opposed to hotels, which is up by 10% from the 2018 Consumer Travel Survey.



Additionally, the evolving trend of transformational travel surrounding wellness trips in order to restore balance and transform the mind, spirit, and body is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. According to a blog by Hospitality Net, typical holidays such as sun, sand, and sea; skiing; sightseeing; and shopping are expected to be high in demand.

Furthermore, a higher preference for domestic travel compared to international travel is likely to boost the domestic vacation rental business across the globe.



In terms of accommodation type, the resort/condominium segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The rising popularity of tourism owing to the increasing number of travelers seeking to unwind while enjoying luxury amenities is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.



Europe led the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. Rising travel connectivity, coupled with the rapid penetration of high-speed internet, has made even the most remote places in Europe more accessible to travelers. This is driving the need to explore new, exotic, and exciting locations across the region, thereby fueling the market growth over the forecast period.



Vacation Rental Market Report Highlights

The home accommodation type segment dominated the market with a share of over 45.0% in 2021. Higher preference for homes among travelers owing to the availability of space, safety features, and access to amenities is pushing the growth of the segment

Online booking mode is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. With a rise in the penetration of the internet and smartphone devices across regions, vacation rental service providers are augmenting the growth of online bookings through the rising number of monthly visitors

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to the rising expenditure of consumers on traveling and accommodation. Moreover, the rising expenditure of travelers from developing countries, such as India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia, is further estimated to support the market growth in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Vacation Rental Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Vacation Rental Market: Accommodation Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Vacation Rental Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Vacation Rental Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group, Inc.

Hotelplan Management AG

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

NOVASOL A/S

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

TripAdvisor, Inc.

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr4iwl

Attachment