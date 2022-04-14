Kingsoft Cloud Announces Changes to Board of Directors Embedding its ESG, Gender Diversity and Inclusiveness Initiatives

BEIJING, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced the appointment of Ms. Jingyuan Qu as an independent director of its board of directors (the “Board”), effective immediately, based on the recommendations of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Board also appointed Ms. Qu as a member of the audit committee, the compensation committee, and the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective immediately. Ms. Qu will replace Mr. Kuiguang Niu who has resigned from his position as a member of the Board and the relevant committees, effective immediately.



The Company warmly welcomes Ms. Jingyuan Qu to the Board as its first female director, which represents an important step forward for its greater Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, gender diversity and workplace inclusiveness. We expect Ms. Qu to bring her experience and expertise to support the Company’s long-term growth while facilitating a more inclusive and diverse working environment, helping the Company continue its relentless efforts to improve ESG governance through Board oversight. The Board would also like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Kuiguang Niu for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure.

Ms. Jingyuan Qu has been the founding partner of Dajishi (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. since September 2019. Prior to that, she worked at Matrix Partners China as a director from 2015 to 2017 and a capital market consultant from 2017 to 2021. Between 2007 and 2015, she was the chief financial officer and a director at Baofeng Group Co., Ltd. She served as the manager of financial department and the financial director between 2000 and 2006 at Beijing Kingsoft Software Co., Ltd. Since February 2017, she has served as an independent non-executive director of Kingsoft Office (SSE STAR Market: 688111), a public company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Ms. Qu received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Shandong Technology and Business University and the degree of EMBA from China Europe International Business School.

Kingsoft Cloud attaches great importance to its ESG responsibilities, where diversity and inclusiveness are important priorities for the Company. The Company always strives to embed such values in its daily business operations and makes it an imperative to attract, retain and develop diverse talent to spur innovation, drive growth and sustain its competitive advantage in the cloud service industry.

