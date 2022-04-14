Xometry Instant Pricing App Now Available In The Onshape Store

Harnesses the full power of Xometry’s AI-driven Instant Quoting engine

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry today announced the immediate availability of the Xometry Instant Pricing app for PTC’s Onshape®, the cloud-native CAD product development platform that gives users the freedom to create on any device, anytime, anywhere.

The Xometry Instant Pricing app for Onshape offers:

Seamless instant quoting. With the proprietary, AI-driven Xometry Instant Quoting Engine ® , engineers and designers can instantly price parts in one integrated CAD workspace and make real-time design decisions;

, engineers and designers can instantly price parts in one integrated CAD workspace and make real-time design decisions; Instant in-app design-for-manufacturing (DFM) feedback, saving time and creating greater speed to market;

Custom-part ordering, from 3D printing and CNC machining to sheet-metal fabrication, urethane casting and injection molding. Designers can also configure materials, finishes and other specifications to generate lead times.



“Across the manufacturing ecosystem, Xometry is committed to giving engineers, designers and entrepreneurs the ability to tap into global manufacturing capacity to bring their visionary projects to life,” said Randy Altschuler. “With our Instant Quoting app for Onshape, we’re making it even easier to harness the full power of our Xometry marketplace in one seamless environment.”

“The Xometry app puts 5,000 industrial manufacturers and DFM just a few clicks away from Onshape users,” said Jon Hirschtick, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Onshape. “This enables instant feedback, and the Xometry supplier network is flexible enough to handle orders of significant size. This is an exciting addition to the Onshape app store.”

The Xometry app in the Onshape app store reflects the recently announced ‘Xometry Everywhere’ strategy of extending the reach of Xometry’s powerful AI-driven quoting engine across popular third-party sites, offering full functionality wherever the intelligent quoting module lives.

Onshape is the first and only product development platform that provides professional-grade CAD capabilities with integrated data management, enabling more agile design processes at lower costs. With Onshape, engineers and designers are now free to innovate while simultaneously collaborating with other stakeholders.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry's digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to access global manufacturing capacity, while giving suppliers the critical resources they need to grow their business. Xometry is home to Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, and the popular Thomasnet.com platform.

