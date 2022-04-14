Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market Size Projected to Reach $111.28 Billion by 2030; Consumer Preferences Towards High-End Supplementary Probiotics to Encourage Market Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global probiotics food and cosmetics market is expected to grow from USD 54.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 111.28 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Humans have a microbiome in their body, meaning certain bacteria lives in their stomach and intestines which helps the body in growth, immunity, maintaining gut health. This live bacterium is called probiotics. Along with bacteria, yeast is also present. When there is a shortage of good bacteria in our body, it is introduced from the outside in the form of dietary supplements, food and beverages which have good bacteria. The introduction of this good bacteria inside the body is facilitated by the probiotics food and cosmetics industry. The good bacteria is sought after as a preventive healthcare measure which has shown promising results in preventing certain diseases and conditions. With new innovations, the products which are now available in the form of pills, tablets, capsules and can be taken as medications to cure certain conditions like eczema. The probiotics can be consumed in the form of food and beverages also, they are present in various dairy products like yogurt or non-dairy products like cereals. They promote balance in the body and maintain good health.



Rising consumer awareness, rising disposable income, increase in the number of people with obesity and other ailments, rising healthcare expenditure, waning immunity due to the pandemic are driving the probiotics food and cosmetics market. The lifestyle changes in the era of sustainable healthy choices have gravitated the consumers towards probiotic products. New product developments and strategic collaborations amongst top companies striving to expand market share are some of the factors that are predicted to drive global market growth in the future.



Key players operating in the global probiotics food and cosmetics market are BioGaia AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Protexin, Probi AB, Danone, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Ganeden, Inc. ADM, Dupont among others. To enhance their market position in the probiotics food and cosmetics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• BioGaia AB, a Swedish biotechnology company that specializes in the development, marketing and sales of probiotics, in February 2021, started developing a probiotic which would target metabolic conditions. They have specified that the metabolic conditions like diabetes and related diseases would be the area of interest.

• To expand its market presence, Danone is launching specific products with a targeted audience in mind, like their probiotic to prevent lactation mastitis in lactating mothers.



The ingredient segment is divided into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment dominated the market with a market share of around 80% and a market value of around 38.87 billion in 2021.



The function segment is divided into regular, preventive healthcare and therapeutic. Over the forecast period, the preventive healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4%.



The application segment is divided into food and beverage, dietary supplements & animal feed. The dietary supplements segment is going to dominate the market, registering a growth at CAGR of 9.2%. Customers in this segment are well established in the North American market, where the intake of vitamins and other supplements is an established norm to stay healthy. Other regions in the market are witnessing the same trends due to the influential social media persons and their huge following promoting these products.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Asia Pacifica region emerged as the largest market for the global probiotics food and cosmetics market with a market share of around 40% in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The probiotics food and cosmetics market in Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. Probiotics food and cosmetics in Asia Pacific is dominated by China and Japan. The ageing populations of Japan is inclined towards consuming probiotics due to the natural and compact nature in the form of pills, capsules, tablets which is easy for in-take. The cases of obesity and malnutrition are increasing in the south Asian region, with the numbers of malnutrition rising because of COVID induced lockdowns. The cases of malnutrition are a combination of numbers of children with conditions like wasting and stunting. The immunity of individuals has also reduced globally. These factors together have increased the need of supplements like probiotics which maintain the balance of the body, improve digestion, increase immunity and fight off the bad bacteria.



The global probiotics food and cosmetics market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

