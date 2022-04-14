Longeveron to Present at Longevity Leaders World Congress; Latinos and Alzheimer’s Symposium; International Frailty and Sarcopenia Research Conference

MIAMI, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today its Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder, and Chairman, Joshua Hare, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A. will be presenting at the Longevity Leaders World Congress in April. Also this month, Longeveron Director of Medical Affairs Kevin N. Ramdas, M.D. M.P.H. will present at the upcoming 12th Annual International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR) as well as the 3rd Annual Latinos & Alzheimer’s Symposium hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, where Longeveron’s Senior Scientist, Anthony Oliva, PhD will also moderate and present two oral communications.



Details of Longeveron’s participation at these events are as follows:

12th Annual International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR)

Title: Biomarker Results from a Phase 2b Clinical Trial Assessing Lomecel-B Infusion in Older Adults with Frailty

Format: Live oral presentation by Kevin N. Ramdas, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Medical Affairs

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

12th Annual International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR)

Title: Lomecel-B as a Geroscience Therapeutic Candidate for Cognitive Frailty

Format: Moderating and presentation by Anthony A. Oliva, PhD, Senior Scientist

Date: April 21, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

3rd Latinos & Alzheimer’s Symposium

Title: Diversity, equity and inclusion in a phase 1 clinical trial assessing Lomecel-B in patients with Alzheimer’s disease

Format: Poster session presented by Kevin N. Ramdas, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Medical Affairs

Poster Number: 68512

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 12:45 ET

Location: Bonita Springs, Florida

Longevity Leaders World Congress

Title: Advancing aging frailty through the clinic with ageing clinical endpoints

Format: Live oral presentation by Joshua Hare, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A., Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, and Chairman

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 1:40 p.m. GMT (9:40 a.m. ET)

Location: London, United Kingdom

Longevity Leaders World Congress

Title: Translating and commercializing regenerative medicine and ageing science into therapeutics and consumer products

Format: Live panel with participation from Joshua Hare, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A., Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, and Chairman

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 3:45 p.m. GMT (10:45 p.m. ET)

Location: London, United Kingdom

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization, and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Contact:

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Tel: (212) 362-1200

Email: Brendan.payne@sternir.com

Source: Longeveron