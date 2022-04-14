English Finnish

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Joonas Laakso

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12742/9/6

Transaction date: 2022-04-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5493 Unit price: 5.74 EUR

(2): Volume: 1300 Unit price: 3.3 EUR

(3): Volume: 15500 Unit price: 0.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.01 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 122293 Volume weighted average price: 0.62309 EUR