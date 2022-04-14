NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saara Bergström
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12745/11/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-04-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: DERIVATIVE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9155 Unit price: 5.74 EUR
(2): Volume: 10571 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.96 EUR
(4): Volume: 60500 Unit price: 0.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 100000 Unit price: 0.72 EUR
(6): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 230726 Volume weighted average price: 1.05317 EUR