NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Annina Salvén

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13296/8/6



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 150000 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 100000 Unit price: 0.72 EUR

(3): Volume: 49129 Unit price: 0.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 12074 Unit price: 0.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 31860 Unit price: 0.83 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 343063 Volume weighted average price: 0.67684 EUR





