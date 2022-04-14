Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Vaccine Contract Manufacturing and Forecasts Market Segment by Process (Upstream Process, Downstream Process) Market Segment by Downstream, (Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Vaccine Packaging) Market Segment by Upstream, (Mammalian Expression Vaccine, Bacterial Expression Vaccine, Yeast Expression Vaccine, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Vaccine, Other Upstream) Market Segment by Type, (Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, Other Vaccine Type) Market Segment by Company Size, (Small Manufacturers, Mid-sized Manufacturers, Large Manufacturers, Very Large Manufacturers) Market Segment by Operation, (Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial, Other Operations) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market was valued at US$126.0 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Unprecedented Vaccine Production Demand

The speed with which the COVID-19 vaccine is being developed, as well as the volume of vaccination demand, is unmatched in contemporary medicine. Stakeholders have had to re-assess their production processes, make big expenditures, repurpose existing facilities, & build intricate supply networks in order to meet this demand. The R&D response to COVID-19 has been remarkable, with numerous vaccines licenced in short time after the virus was discovered. This necessitated a far faster ramp-up of production than is typical in pharmaceutical research, a problem made even more difficult by the worldwide nature of vaccination demand. This goal is three to four times larger than the pre-COVID predicted yearly worldwide demand for all vaccinations (3.5 billion to 5.5 billion doses). Vaccines have been created on a variety of platforms, including some innovative technologies that had had little clinical validation prior to COVID-19 (e.g. mRNA, viral vector). However, due to lack of prior expertise in scaling up manufacturing of these technologies challenged industry participants.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market?

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic's abrupt outbreak and increasing progression prompted worldwide multilateral organisations and individual private donors to pool their resources to finance research for an effective vaccine against the new coronavirus. From laboratory-based experiments through clinical trials worldwide, a large number of scientific people, technicians, and data managers are engaged. As of November 1, 2021, only 18 vaccinations were indicated as candidates for the WHO emergency use listing and prequalification examination. However, debating the producer of more vaccine candidates and their efficacy would be beyond the scope of this essay, as new vaccinations enter clinical testing every year. They are made accessible in the open market based on proven efficiency and safety. Nonetheless, if the vaccine is accessible on the market for public consumption, it should be disseminated evenly across nations without negotiating its supply with high-income countries, governments, and key stakeholders such as international organisations and pharmaceuticals. The irony of this circumstance is that high-income countries invested in vaccine stock instead of spending that money on rapid capacity building and life-saving medicine delivery via healthcare systems.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growth In Infectious Diseases

As a defence against known and unknown infectious disease risks, all nations have established a complex global health system. This healthcare system is made up of a variety of formal and informal networks of organizations that serve a variety of stakeholders, have varying goals, modalities, resources, and accountability, operate at various regional levels (local, national, regional, or global), and span the public, private-for-profit, and private-not-for-profit sectors. The growing global health system has made significant contributions to protecting and promoting human health. However, long-standing, developing, and reemerging infectious disease risks continue to plague the planet. In terms of severity and likelihood, infectious disease risks vary greatly. The infectious diseases also have different effects on morbidity and mortality and a wide range of social and economic ramifications. Increase in incidences of such infectious diseases results into high demand for vaccines and creates business opportunities for vaccines contract manufacturers.

Stakeholder Cooperation Maximizes Manufacturing Capacity

In the atmosphere of the pandemic, vaccine players have put in place a variety of strategies to address manufacturing bottlenecks. Vaccine stakeholders have improved their processes, added capacity through partnerships, and are increasingly focused on local supply chains. To deal with material and equipment limitations, stakeholders with current capabilities have shifted manufacturing capacity to COVID-19 vaccines, temporarily utilizing existing production lines while constructing new lines. Pharma corporations and CDMOs have also made direct investments in new capabilities, for example, Pfizer's $200 million purchase of seven lipid manufacturing machines from Polymum Scientific.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Advancement In Vaccine Technologies

Vaccines based on living or dead organisms and their components have had much success. On the other hand, traditional techniques have failed to address many of the remaining vaccination issues, such as preventing or treating chronic infections and cancer. To assist the clearance of infected or neoplastic cells, robust cellular immune responses, such as Cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs), may be required in these settings. Furthermore, a narrower focus on important antigens, targeting neoantigens on tumours, may be necessary. To induce these reactions and overcome immunologic tolerance against self-antigens, new techniques for how vaccination antigens are presented and delivered to the immune system will be required (important in cancer). Several potentially enabling technologies such as genomics and proteomics, novel delivery routes, new adjuvants are in the works, and they could significantly impact how vaccines are made now.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the vaccine contract manufacturing market are AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie), Bavarian Nordic A/S, Catalent, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Kemwell Biopharma, Lonza Group AG (Lonza), Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer), Richter-Helm BioLogics, Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India, Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wacker Biotech B.V, WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

14 th September 2021, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Providence Therapeutics entered into a five-year contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services agreement spanning Emergent’s integrated capabilities, including development services, bulk drug substance formulation and drug product manufacturing, to support Providence’s COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine development.

September 2021, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Providence Therapeutics entered into a five-year contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services agreement spanning Emergent’s integrated capabilities, including development services, bulk drug substance formulation and drug product manufacturing, to support Providence’s COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine development. 2nd November 2021, Lonza, acquired an exosome manufacturing facility located in Lexington, Massachusetts (US) from Codiak BioSciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics.

