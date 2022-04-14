English Finnish

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Huuhtanen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12753/13/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 3.3 EUR

(2): Volume: 844 Unit price: 0.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 22500 Unit price: 0.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 140000 Unit price: 0.72 EUR

(5): Volume: 250000 Unit price: 0.5 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 443344 Volume weighted average price: 0.78316 EUR