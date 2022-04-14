NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Huuhtanen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12753/13/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-04-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: DERIVATIVE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 844 Unit price: 0.96 EUR
(3): Volume: 22500 Unit price: 0.96 EUR
(4): Volume: 140000 Unit price: 0.72 EUR
(5): Volume: 250000 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 443344 Volume weighted average price: 0.78316 EUR