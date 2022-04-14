English Finnish

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Dark May Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Teemu Huuhtanen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13290/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-04-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 14489 Unit price: 2.1 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 14489 Volume weighted average price: 2.1 EUR



