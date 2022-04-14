NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Matikainen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12739/11/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-04-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: DERIVATIVE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 24599 Unit price: 0.01 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 74599 Volume weighted average price: 0.33842 EUR