NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Matikainen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12739/11/6

Transaction date: 2022-04-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 24599 Unit price: 0.01 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 74599 Volume weighted average price: 0.33842 EUR



