NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Name: Petri Niemi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12765/10/8

Transaction date: 2022-04-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1400 Unit price: 0.96 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1400 Volume weighted average price: 0.96 EUR



