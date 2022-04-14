NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Petri Niemi
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12768/6/8
Transaction date: 2022-04-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7000 Volume weighted average price: 2.1 EUR