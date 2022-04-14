Momentum Telecom Awarded a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom, a global provider of cloud voice, managed network services, and unified communication solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Navigator SD-WAN powered by Juniper Networks a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.

Momentum Telecom's pioneering Navigator SD-WAN solution, powered by Juniper Networks, enables businesses to simplify their hardware, optimize their bandwidth, and secure their network. Momentum's Navigator device allows customers to take advantage of multiple license options, including SD-WAN, NID, Voice, and Managed Router, while the out-of-band LTE functionality supplies ample monitoring functionality.

"Momentum is honored to be recognized for exceptional innovation in SD-WAN," said Mark Marquez, EVP of Technology at Momentum Telecom. "Today's remote and hybrid work environment is demanding increased management and flexibility when it comes to network connectivity, and we are happy to answer that call with our Navigator solution."

"Congratulations to Momentum Telecom for receiving a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Momentum's Navigator SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Momentum Telecom in 2022 and beyond."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom is a leading global provider of managed cloud services to medium to large enterprise customers. Momentum's offerings include cloud voice, unified communications and collaboration, and managed network connectivity including SD-WAN. Momentum utilizes a network of channel sales partners in addition to a direct sales team and leverages relationships with top-tier technology partners to optimize best-in-class cloud-based technology offerings. Momentum's purpose is to enable others to thrive.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Momentum Telecom Contact

Beth Hildreth

bhildreth@momentumtelecom.com

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

Related Images











Image 1: Momentum Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment