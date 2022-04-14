Cadenza Innovation Founder to Address Battery Industry Supply Chain, Safety, Energy Storage Procurement and Sustainability at Upcoming Industry Conferences

WILTON, Conn., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadenza Innovation, the provider of a new generation of patented, safe, low-cost, high-performance lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and energy storage solutions, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will share her insights about the energy storage industry’s top opportunities and challenges at a range of leading industry conferences and events.



Renowned for developing and commercializing Li-ion batteries, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is an internationally respected, 25-year battery industry thought leader and entrepreneur who holds more than 80 patents. Committed to advancing the role that energy storage can play in combatting climate change by driving the transition away from fossil fuels, she has delivered multiple battery industry firsts across the portable electronics, electric vehicle (EV), utility and commercial/industrial sectors.

Details and links to Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s conference participation follow. Members of the media who would like to meet at the events or arrange an interview are welcome to contact Cadenza@chenpr.com.

California Clean Energy Procurement Summit – “The Outlook for Storage Procurement in California”

Wednesday, April 27, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. PDT

Summary: California is a global leader in showcasing how storage can effectively operate in the energy market. In the summer of 2021, a record-breaking 1800 MW of storage was operating in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) – the highest levels of grid storage to date worldwide. In this session, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud and other panelists will discuss the Golden State’s progress on reaching its original procurement goal, analyze if that target is sufficient to maximize the benefits of renewables, and evaluate the best current and future storage opportunities.

POWERGEN International Conference – “Deploying Energy Storage Systems in Urban Environments: Safety Driving Global Growth Opportunity”

Wednesday, May 25, 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. CDT

Summary: It’s clear that energy storage systems (ESS) are, and will continue to be, critical in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. But, despite already demonstrating compelling economics in multiple transmission and distribution grid-connected scenarios, ESS deployments remain limited in urban areas due to safety concerns inherent in legacy battery architectures. However, Li-ion batteries aren’t inherently unsafe. It’s how they’re architected that directly affects their safety. In this “Energy Storage Breakthroughs” session at the world’s leading power generation event for utilities, technology providers and power producers, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will provide actionable insights on near- and longer-term urban ESS opportunities.

Capture the Energy 2022: NY-BEST Annual Meeting and Conference – “Fireside Chat: Energy Storage Supply Chain & Domestic Manufacturing”

Thursday, May 26, 9:05 a.m. EDT

Summary: The 12th annual “Capture the Energy” conference brings together hundreds of energy storage and renewable energy industry experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities available in New York State and the northeast region. On the final day of NY-BEST’s premier event, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will join a “Fireside Chat” that explores developing the domestic energy storage supply chain and establishing sustainable manufacturing.

Combining industry-leading safety with superior energy density and low cost, Cadenza Innovation’s patented and UL-registered superCell battery architecture stops propagation during thermal runaway. The superCell has also passed stringent safety testing by the U.S. Department of Defense. As such, battery pack and module manufacturers as well as systems integrators can be confident that their products will not induce the types of fires, explosions and multibillion-dollar recalls making headlines worldwide. Addressing the needs of the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets, Cadenza Innovation’s platform-based ecosystem fuels rapid product deployment in space-efficient configurations.

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low-cost and energy-dense storage solutions. Licensing its UL-registered technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds, Rockwell Automation and private investors. The company’s corporate headquarters and advanced technology development labs are based in Connecticut. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Bryan Grillo

CHEN PR for Cadenza Innovation

Cadenza@chenpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2702d5d-6f2f-463d-9b61-a30686d95a33



