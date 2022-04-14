English Finnish

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jari Ovaskainen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12762/4/6



Transaction date: 2022-04-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8578068 Unit price: 2.1 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 8578068 Volume weighted average price: 2.1 EUR



