Oxygen Forensics Implements Significant Advancements in Import and Analysis of Computer Artifacts in New Release

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version of the all-in-one digital forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.4. This version solidifies Oxygen's leadership in cloud forensics, expands support for Huawei devices, and implements access to several new computer artifacts on both macOS and Windows devices.

Oxygen Forensics maintains its position as the industry's leading supporter for cloud forensics with the addition of RunKeeper, a popular GPS fitness-tracking app. Investigators will now have the ability to extract, decrypt, analyze, and report extractions from over 100 supported cloud services. Oxygen Forensics doesn't stop there. With improvements to extraction support for existing cloud services like Mi Fit, MEGA, and others, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.4 demonstrates their dedication to providing users with the most up-to-date cloud extraction capabilities possible.

In mobile forensics, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.4 offers various updates to increase and improve support for mobile data extractions. Most notably, a new Kirin 820 chipset has been added, giving investigators access to more screen-locked Huawei devices. Next, using the enhanced OxyAgent tool, investigators now have the ability to extract large datasets from Wickr Pro. With access to contacts, private chats, rooms, and calls, these datasets will allow investigators to develop comprehensive insights into the device user's communications.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.4 also presents significant advancements in the import and analysis of computer artifacts by introducing support for macOS Time Machine backups and Windows Volume Shadow Copy. With this release, investigators will be able to peak backward in time into what was on the computer, even if the user has since erased it. Furthermore, the extracted computer backups can be imported into Oxygen Forensic® Detective for decryption and analysis.

While speaking with Oxygen Forensics CEO Lee Reiber, we asked about the importance of computer artifacts in digital forensic investigations. He stated, "The days of relying on a single source of digital data have passed. By allowing access to critical computer artifacts, our customers see the entire digital picture when multiple digital sources are collected and analyzed." Oxygen Forensics once again exceeds expectations with the release of their latest update and with advancements in the extraction and analysis of mobile devices, cloud data, and computer artifacts.

