FleetNurse Receives Funding From HCAP Partners to Accelerate Growth

EUGENE, Ore., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FleetNurse, the premier mobile application and platform for on-demand healthcare staffing, announced today that it has secured new funding. The Series A funding round was led by HCAP Partners, a San Diego-based provider of growth capital to lower middle-market companies. The company will use the new funds to accelerate growth in new and existing markets and to bring enhanced functionality to its platform.

FleetNurse brings a gig economy approach to healthcare staffing, addressing the needs of both healthcare professionals and facilities. As more nurses demand a sustainable work-life balance, FleetNurse's model gives nurses control of their schedules while also putting power in the hands of facilities to easily manage their staffing needs. Its revolutionary on-demand staffing technology allows facilities to fill shifts within an hour's notice. The ever-growing imbalance between supply and demand for nurse labor has fueled the Company's rapid growth, with FleetNurse revenue more than tripling in 2021.

"FleetNurse is not just your garden-variety staffing company," stated Israel Angeles, FleetNurse CEO. "We are utilizing the most up-to-date and smart technology to meet healthcare's continuous need for staffing. FleetNurse utilizes local nursing resources to fill shifts within a moment's notice. With HCAP's support, we will accelerate that growth to become the number one labor partner for hospitals and other healthcare facilities."

"With the pandemic highlighting the need for further innovation in nurse staffing, FleetNurse has become a trusted, go-to partner for on-demand nurse staffing solutions," commented Nicolas Lopez, Principal at HCAP Partners. "The company has created a powerful software solution for matching high-quality nurses to facilities in both the acute and post-acute markets. With the nursing shortage continuing to accelerate, we strongly believe FleetNurse is in an excellent position to help its clients to achieve better patient outcomes."

FleetNurse was founded in 2019 with a mission to use gig-economy technology to efficiently provide on-demand, qualified, credentialed healthcare professionals to fill open, critical shifts at healthcare facilities. Its solutions improve staffing levels and reduce staffing-related costs for such facilities while providing nurses and nursing assistants unprecedented flexibility in their work lives. Learn more at https://fleetnurse.com/.

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower middle-market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and, through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies, provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund nine years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit https://hcap.com/.

