Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Partnership With Augmenta AgTech

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The alliance will offer U.S. farmers, particularly in the Midwest access to the Augmenta System, a revolutionary VRA control device that fully automates a range of in-season inputs such as nitrogen, fungicides, plant growth regulators and desiccants. It analyses, learns and applies in-field and in real-time to optimize inputs according to actual need. This reduces waste, soil chemical loads and input costs while maximizing yield potential. As a result, sustainability opportunities are created and profitability improved.

"In the face of ever-rising costs and environmental concerns, the Augmenta System offers a proven, no-hassle solution designed to improve efficiency and farming outcomes. That's why we see it as a perfect fit for our customers," said Sam Christianson, Director of Precision and Machine Control Systems for Titan Machinery.

"Augmenta is delighted to have partnered with Titan. We both realize that getting the tech out there into farmers' hands is the only way forward for the industry. The benefits can then speak for themselves," Dimitri (Jim) Evangelopoulos, Augmenta Co-founder and General Manager.

The Augmenta System integrates with normal agronomic practices and requires no specialization or additional logistics. This solution also retrofits to pre-existing farming equipment, making it ideal for both producers new to VRA and those who are looking to maximize established VRA practices, regardless of the size of the farming operation.

To learn more about how the Augmenta System works, click here https://www.augmenta.ag/ or contact Guillermo Hermida, Head of Marketing at Augmenta at guillermo@augmenta.ag. To find a Titan Machinery Dealer, click here https://www.titanmachinery.com/dealer-locator.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Titan Machinery is dedicated to providing farmers leading-edge equipment and technology solutions and world-class Uptime product support. Titan has an extensive network of full-service agricultural equipment dealerships in the U.S. and Europe, representing a host of leading industry brands.

About Augmenta AgTech

Augmenta is the creator of an innovative real-time VRA system retrofit that fully automates impactful farming agrochemical applications. Its growing global presence includes Europe, CIS, North and South America and Australia. Its stated mission is to augment the capacity of arable land in a way that is both beneficial to farmers and the environment.

Related Images











Image 1: Augmenta Mantis Device





Showcases Augmenta Mantis Device mounted on a sprayer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment