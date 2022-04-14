Stonebranch Universal Automation Center V7.2 is Now Available

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the general availability of Universal Automation Center (UAC) version 7.2. This new release offers an updated user interface, customizable navigation with the user’s favorites list of services, and enhanced search capabilities that simplify IT automation.



“UAC 7.2 is an entirely new experience that represents the future of IT automation and orchestration,” said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. “The capabilities now available in this release will help Stonebranch customers use automation to simplify their increasingly complex IT environments.”

Stonebranch UAC is a service orchestration and automation platform (SOAP) that allows users to centralize the management of automated IT processes across complex hybrid IT environments spanning on-premises, cloud-based, and containerized systems. The UAC V7.2 update includes:

New, refreshed user experience designed to maximize simplicity and productivity. UAC V7.2 features a fully customizable left-hand navigation, a modern cloud-inspired services drop-down menu, and an enhanced workflow editor.

Global search allows users to quickly and intuitively navigate anywhere by simply searching by name, description, type, and more.

Real-time coordination with third-party applications enables more proactive, synchronized automation workflows across multiple systems. Universal Extensions stream system event data to the UAC, which then monitors for specific parameters and trigger corresponding actions.

Integration with Visual Studio IDE (integrated development environment) to help end-users develop and execute UAC integrations within Visual Studio using the new Universal Integration Platform command-line interface (UIP-CLI).

“V7.2 represents a significant milestone for Stonebranch customers,” said Peter Baljet, Stonebranch CTO. “The new UX makes it easier than ever to truly orchestrate automated IT processes across hybrid IT environments, while creating a framework that paves the way for future enhancements that I can’t wait to share.”

To learn more about UAC version 7.2, visit stonebranch.com/blog/uac-7-2.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.