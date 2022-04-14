Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Celebrates Best Revenue Month in Company History for South Africa Division in March 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® achieved its largest revenue month in the company’s history in its South Africa division in March 2022.

Africa’s cannabis industry is rapidly expanding, becoming one of the Company’s top international growth markets, and is projected to be a $7 billion market by 2023. Reach and Markets highlights that the South African cannabis/cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to see a CAGR of 28.4% Between 2022 and 2026.

“2022 has been a truly remarkable year for sales in South Africa so far,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “We’re excited about our very rapid growth in the market and look forward to continued growth not only in South Africa but also our expansion throughout the continent as cannabis becomes legally accepted and free access continues to be newly enabled.”

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit the Company online at https://www.kannaway.com/.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.



CONTACT:



Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com