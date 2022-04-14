Bishop Fox Appoints VP of Product Management and VP of Engineering to Drive Product Innovation

PHOENIX, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced the additions of Penelope “Penny” Yao, Vice President of Product Management, and KJ Nouri, Vice President of Engineering, to its leadership team. In their new roles, Yao and Nouri will lead and grow the global product and engineering teams as the company expands its award-winning Cosmos platform and launches new continuous offensive security offerings. Yao is the tenth woman to join the Bishop Fox leadership team; nearly 50 percent of the company’s leadership roles are filled by women. Both Yao and Nouri report to Chief Executive Officer Vinnie Liu.



“We are excited to welcome Penny and KJ to our leadership team,” said Vinnie Liu, Bishop Fox CEO. “As we accelerate investment in our Cosmos platform, their deep experience in bringing innovative solutions to market will be invaluable to us. Together, they will help us redefine the future of offensive security by expanding our platform capabilities and product portfolio, and in doing so, deliver the industry’s best forward-defense capabilities to our customers.”



Yao brings more than 15 years of experience in product management, product design, and consumer and enterprise consulting, with particular expertise in building high-performing product and design teams. She comes to Bishop Fox from Cobalt Labs, a Pentesting-as-a-Service platform, where she was the Senior Director of Product Management. She was also an active participant in the company’s internal mentorship program. Prior to Cobalt, Yao served as VP of Product Development and Operations at the Linux Foundation, a non-profit that supports the creation of sustainable, open-source projects, where she led product management, engineering, system administration, and program management. Over the course of her career, Yao expertly applied the discipline of customer-driven decision making to enterprise start-ups and successfully guided teams through various transitions, including one IPO and four acquisitions.

“I look forward to partnering with KJ and the entire Cosmos team to continue building industry-leading functionality with the meaningful outcomes that empower customers to proactively improve their security posture,” said Yao. “I strongly believe fostering a culture of innovation and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to quality is how we will continue to elevate Bishop Fox’s offerings and ensure we always exceed customer expectations.”

Nouri comes to Bishop Fox with an extensive engineering background in SaaS, cloud communications, and software security. Most recently, he led worldwide engineering at KUDO, a multilingual meetings provider. Prior to KUDO, Nouri served as Senior VP of Engineering at LoopUp, a cloud communications provider, and also managed consumer engagement engineering teams at Opower, a B2B SaaS company. Earlier positions in his career included senior roles at Hewlett Packard (HP), Fortify Software (acquired by HP in 2010), and Hyperion Solutions (acquired by Oracle in 2007).

“My passion for leveraging technology to disrupt the status quo and solve big security problems has me incredibly excited to join this exceptional leadership team,” said Nouri. “I look forward to building a world-class engineering team and fulfilling Bishop Fox’s vision to transform the way modern organizations approach offensive security by delivering innovative solutions that have a real impact.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the 10 top global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform was named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Media Awards and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world-class” in customer experience surveys. We're an active participant in the security community and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.

