Fortinet, PGA TOUR Canada announce long-term partnership, including Fortinet Cup as season-long points race

English French

BURNABY, British Columbia and TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet is excited to partner with the PGA TOUR Canada as both our organizations are committed to trust and creating exceptional experiences – ensuring players and customers are set up for success to overcome even the most trying conditions and challenges. This partnership with PGA TOUR Canada will benefit our communities, customers, and local nonprofit organizations. These initiatives further Fortinet’s vision to make possible a digital world that organizations can always trust by securing people, devices, and data everywhere.”

News Summary

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, and PGA TOUR Canada today announced today that Fortinet will sponsor the Tour’s season-long points competition, the Fortinet Cup, an agreement that begins this season and runs through 2026. The two entities also announced that Fortinet will be the title sponsor of the Tour’s season-ending and flagship event, starting this season, the Fortinet Cup Championship, taking place September 15-18 at Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener, Ontario.

The Fortinet partnership with PGA TOUR Canada will benefit the community and local nonprofit organizations to help close the cybersecurity skills gap, one of the biggest challenges facing our industry today in the 11 host cities of the competition. For over 20 years, Fortinet has been a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security.

Fortinet’s mission is to make possible a digital world that organizations can always trust, an essential to achieving just and sustainable societies. At Fortinet, we believe it is our corporate social responsibility to deliver on that vision by innovating sustainable security technologies, diversifying cybersecurity talent, and promoting responsible business across our value chain.

Fortinet is designating the proceed donations from the Fortinet Cup to benefit non-profit organizations in the areas of STEM, inclusion and diversity, and veterans reskilling programs. Fortinet’s CSR initiatives aim to diversify the tech and cybersecurity industry by providing training resources for underrepresented populations.

Fortinet has over 10,000 employees globally and nearly 2,000 of its employees are based in Canada, and its Research & Development, FortiGuard Labs threat research, and customer support teams have significant hubs across Canada. Fortinet protects all types of Canadian organizations, including Government, major banks, telecommunications providers, and healthcare organizations, and many others across sectors such as utilities, school boards, higher education, manufacturing, and more. The company’s network security solutions are the most deployed, most patented, and among the most validated in the industry. Our broad, complementary portfolio of cybersecurity solutions are built from the ground up with integration and automation in mind, enabling more efficient, self-healing operations and a rapid response to known and unknown threats.

Later this week, PGA TOUR Canada will announce the Fortinet Cup schedule, which will begin in early June and conclude with the Fortinet Cup Championship in mid-September.

Supporting Quotes

“We are extremely excited to partner with Fortinet as PGA TOUR Canada returns to a full schedule. The Fortinet Cup will give players a week-to-week gauge of how they’re doing, with significant benefits available to them thanks to Fortinet. It will certainly be fitting that the points chase culminates at the Fortinet Cup Championship in Ontario. We have an exciting season ahead of us and are extremely happy to make this announcement and begin this partnership.”

Scott Pritchard, the Tour’s Executive Director, PGA TOUR Canada



Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 565,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet's Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About PGA TOUR Canada

PGA TOUR Canada is professional golf tour that offers a series of tournaments played primarily in Canada each summer, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. All year, players will compete for the Fortinet Cup, a points-based race that rewards the top performers with Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season. In addition, players will play for a $100,000 bonus pool provided by Fortinet. PGA TOUR Canada’s mission is to deliver a PGA TOUR experience for our members, fans, volunteers and its partners in order to develop the future stars of professional golf and enrich the communities the Tour visits.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2022 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.