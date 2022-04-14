LiveSchool Publishes Major Survey of School Culture in US K12

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveSchool today announced the release of The School Culture Report, a comprehensive look at school culture trends across the United States based on a March survey of U.S. educators.

Survey respondents represented 48 states and Washington, D.C., and included Principals, Assistant Principals, Deans of Students, Teachers, and Paraprofessionals. The survey explored educator perceptions of student behavior, school culture, and staff morale.

"Our survey indicates how dire the cultural challenge is for schools. Educators are loud and clear that they need help addressing the underlying conditions in which students are learning," says Matt Rubinstein, CEO and founder of LiveSchool, a school culture platform.

Key findings include:

68% of respondents cited student behavior as the top challenge facing their school.

Over 71% of teachers cited "disrespectful conduct" as the top behavior challenge. Another 61% cited social-emotional skills.

57% of respondents expect behavior referrals to increase or significantly increase this year.

Teacher morale is at an all-time low: 99% of teachers ranked teacher morale as low. 72% of administrators ranked teacher morale low.

80% of administrators cited school culture as their number one priority next school year.

According to an Assistant Principal in Tennessee, "This year, we saw unprecedented behaviors which have given us insight into the goals we need to set for school culture next year."

The School Culture Report is available to access for free as of April 13, 2021. To read the full report, visit www.whyliveschool.com/school-culture-report.

About LiveSchool

LiveSchool is an education technology company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. LiveSchool's culture platform enables schools to reinforce their values, build positive relationships, and make school more fun for students and staff. The company serves over 1,000 K-12 schools in 48 states and 10 countries.

