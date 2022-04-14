Taliesin Preservation Hosts Photography Exhibition Exploring Frank Lloyd Wright's 'Sacred Spaces'

SPRING GREEN, Wis., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taliesin Preservation, Beth Sholom Preservation Foundation, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy/Fallingwater have joined together to host an exhibition, "Sacred Spaces: Frank Lloyd Wright x Andrew Pielage," which will open at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center on April 30, 2022. A presentation with Pielage will take place on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The show features images of Wright-designed buildings—ranging from churches and synagogues to homes and civic spaces—and guests will have an opportunity to purchase signed prints from the artist. The show is scheduled to run through Aug. 31, 2022.

Since its founding, Taliesin Preservation has been dedicated to educating and engaging the broader community about Wright's legacy. Its latest endeavor focuses on exploring the architect's work through the lens of sacred space, and how he interpreted this notion through architecture and design.

The show features over 30 photographs of Andrew Pielage's work from a dozen Wright sites, with pieces selected to highlight Wright's use of light, texture, and composition to create sanctified space. The exhibition is curated by Los Angeles-based architectural writer and curator Sam Lubell.

"Like Wright, Pielage has a deep knowledge of sacred tradition, a profound love of nature, and an uncanny ability to take users inside a space and to help them feel that space," said Lubell. "His images reveal that connection, and many resonate with Wright's nature-based and human-based vision of sacred space. We chose images that we thought most definitively clarified Wright's approach to what he considered sacred space, be it a church, a museum, or a home. For example, several shots reveal Wright's ability to draw nature—which Wright considered holy—inside, or his ability to lift the spirit through creating diverse interior landscapes reminiscent of the world around them."

Pielage is an architecture and travel photographer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Born to an adventurous mother and a geologist father, his childhood was spent exploring the dusty backroads of the American Southwest. This constant desert travel rooted his spirit in landscape photography. In his hometown, Pielage discovered the beautiful relationship of landscape and design in the architecture of Wright. Wright inspired his passion for this relationship and his mission to photograph all of Wright's remaining designs. With over 20 years of experience, including international ad campaigns and publications, television features, exhibitions and workshops, Pielage continues to do what he loves: capture the soul of his subjects and inspire imagination through photography and education.

The exhibition will travel to other Wright sites around the country, including Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fallingwater, in Mill Run, Pennsylvania.

For general information and updates visit AndrewPielage.com. To learn more about the exhibition, visit Taliesin Preservation's website, taliesinpreservation.org.

