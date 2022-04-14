State-of-the-Art Steadman Philippon Medical Building and Steadman Philippon Surgery Center in Basalt to Announce Grand Opening

BASALT/VAIL - Colo., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A little more than a year after breaking ground on the Willits Town Center development, The Steadman Clinic/Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI), Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their 65,000-square-foot, three-story, multipurpose medical facility in Basalt on April 14.

As the latest step in a joint initiative to deliver a full complement of world-class orthopaedic care services to the Roaring Fork Valley, construction began on this state-of-the-art medical office building and ambulatory surgery center in October 2020. The project is a collaboration among the four named partners and marks a significant and historic moment for healthcare in the Aspen area.

The structure includes offices and patient care space for The Steadman Clinic, along with an ambulatory surgery center and rehabilitation services provided by Howard Head Sports Medicine. SPRI will also maintain a regenerative medicine laboratory, conference space and offices focused on orthopaedics and healthy aging research.

In September 2020, The Steadman Clinic and Orthopedic Care Partners announced a strategic partnership with Aspen Valley Hospital. In this partnership, existing physicians from Aspen Valley Hospital were joined by newly recruited physicians as part of the expansion of Steadman’s services. Physicians from The Steadman Clinic in Vail also rotate to Aspen, extending their elite orthopaedic service to Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

“Our expansion to Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley will provide greater access to our world-class physicians, state-of-the-art equipment and scientifically proven treatments,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI.

“We see the grand opening of this cutting-edge new facility in Basalt as an opportunity to continue to expand The Steadman Clinic services and to further strengthen our dedicated partnerships with Aspen Valley Hospital, Vail Health and Orthopedic Care Partners.

“Our goal has always been to give people a way to stay active longer by receiving the best orthopaedic care. Now, patients in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley will have the convenience of a local sports medicine center,” added Drawbaugh. “This new location also provides access to the groundbreaking research that’s only available at SPRI.”

Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler appreciates how the new facility will serve the community.

“Our partnership in this project with The Steadman Clinic really grew out of a strong commitment to our community to ensure access to the highest-quality orthopaedic care,” said Ressler. “This was a natural next step for us, and more importantly, for our community that has strongly embraced The Steadman Clinic and the extraordinary care they provide.”

“Being able to enjoy the outdoors year-round is an important part of life here in the Roaring Fork Valley,” continued Ressler. “Having these enhanced musculoskeletal capabilities in the midvalley aligns perfectly with the needs of our active and growing community.”



The developer of the Basalt project is Remedy Medical Properties, and architecture firm Boulder Associates designed the facility. Haselden Construction, the top general contractor in the region, led the project. Known for constructing healthcare facilities, Haselden recently led Aspen Valley Hospital’s expansion.



“For decades, Vail Health has collaborated with the world-renowned orthopaedic surgeons at The Steadman Clinic to provide a seamless transition for patients from surgery through their recovery, essentially enabling them to return to their lifestyle in a faster, more effective manner,” said Will Cook, President and CEO of Vail Health. “As a neighboring mountain community, we are thrilled to partner with Aspen Valley Hospital and The Steadman Clinic to expand these services to the residents and visitors of the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of Orthopedic Care Partners, said, "When we announced our partnership three years ago, our goal was to help extend the reach of The Steadman Clinic's patient-centric care. The grand opening of this new facility in Basalt does just that. It makes personalized orthopaedic care and advanced research conveniently accessible to many new communities."



The Steadman Clinic and SPRI are located on the third floor of the new facility. Steadman's space includes physician offices, viewing stations and team offices, 16 exam rooms, a biologics lab, Durable Medical Equipment services, a casting room, imaging services including X-ray and a state-of-the-art 3-Tesla MRI located on the first floor. The SPRI laboratory will perform regenerative medicine research and enroll patients in clinical trials. Co-located on the third floor with The Steadman Clinic and SPRI, Howard Head Sports Medicine will occupy approximately one-quarter of the floor for physical therapy, occupational therapy and hand services.



The ambulatory surgery center occupies nearly 37,000 square feet and is located on the second floor of the structure. It features four operating rooms with two shelled for future growth. It will also have a procedure room, a biologics lab, nine pre-op and post-op rooms and 14 total recovery rooms.

“The opening of this cutting-edge medical facility in Basalt will allow us to offer the highest standard of orthopaedic care and personal attention to even more patients needing help,” said Marc J. Philippon, MD, Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic and Chair of SPRI. “Ultimately, that is the goal at The Steadman Clinic and SPRI. Not only will we have world-class surgeons in this region, but most importantly, we're going to deliver evidence-based medical care. Our Steadman Philippon Research Institute will instantly make its mark as a part of the scientific and medical community here in the Roaring Fork Valley.”

