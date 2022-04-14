LPL Financial, Professional Wealth Advisors Welcome Mother-Son Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Theresa M. Hannon CPA, and Kevin Hannon CFP®, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The mother and son team join the group of existing advisors at Professional Wealth Advisors, LLC (PWA). They reported to LPL that they serve approximately $175 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and they join from American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.



For more than 35 years, The Hannon Financial Group (THFG) has provided in investment advice, retirement planning, estate planning and financial consulting, among other professional services to help clients work toward their financial aspirations. Based in Oak Brook, Ill., Theresa (Terry) and Kevin provide clients with weekly market updates, quarterly newsletters, regular reviews, educational dinners and more, with the goal of providing the highest level of customer service and financial education.

They turned to LPL Financial and Professional Wealth Advisors after an in-depth search to find a firm that shared their client-centric values and culture. "These last two years of the pandemic have shown me where I could better prepare for the unforeseen and create an improved succession plan to take care of my clients well into the future,” Terry said. “By merging with Professional Wealth Advisors, we can provide our clients with elevated customer service, enhanced technology, more bench support, increased office staff and solid middle management. This, in turn, allows me to slow down and focus on the other parts of the business that I love.”

“People-first business is at the heart of what we do,” Kevin added. “We’re looking forward to this new direction and we feel confident that this partnership – and affiliation with LPL – will allow us to provide a differentiated client experience. LPL’s innovative technology and robust resources, accompanied by PWA’s additional layer of support, stood out in particular.”

Peter Wilmot, managing partner at PWA, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Terry and Kevin into the PWA family. We’re excited for the opportunity to work closely with them, and, most importantly, help them to continue delivering on the high level of service their clients deserve and have come to expect.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Terry and Kevin and congratulate Professional Wealth Advisors on growing its network. I’m inspired by this mother-son team and their philosophy of giving back, as evidenced by their devotion to supporting their local community. We are honored they recognized LPL’s capabilities and resources and chose to partner with us after a two-year search. We look forward to supporting Terry, Kevin and the entire Professional Wealth Advisors team for years to come.”

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Professional Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc