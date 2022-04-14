STEMTECH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NAME AND SYMBOL CHANGE

MIRAMAR, FL, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTC:STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that effective immediately, its corporate name change has been announced on FINRA’s “Daily List” of corporate actions this morning. The ticker symbol is now changed to STEK. The Company was formerly known as Globe Net Wireless Corp (OTC:GNTW).



“We are pleased that our name and symbol change request has been processed by FINRA,” said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech. “Our name change and new symbol now accurately reflects our brand, and the legacy that Stemtech has built over the last 16 years as a pioneer in stem cell nutrition. Our Company has a history of developing cutting edge nutraceutical products and we plan to continue our leadership role in the growing nutraceutical and direct sales sectors. We encourage investors stay abreast of Company developments and disclosure filings which are available on our corporate web site.”

The investor relations section of the Stemtech corporate web site features easy access to key investor information, such as News and Media, Detailed Price Quote, Filings, and Price History, and can be found at www.stemtech.com.



About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating all natural, plant-based nutritional supplements which support the release, circulation and migration of your own adult stem cells into your body from the bone marrow, supporting your immune system with natural benefits. Our products and formulas are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem®, OraStem® (Toothpaste and Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA).

For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K filed April 1, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

