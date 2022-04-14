PJET Schedules Shareholder Update In Conjunction With 2021 Annual Report

Dallas, Texas, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company will publish a shareholder update next week on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The update is scheduled to follow the imminent publication of the company’s 2021 annual report.

The update will serve as a progress report and update to the company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP). PJET plans to introduce its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) later this month.

PJET management explains its SHBO APP as the VRBO or Airbnb for student housing.

The update will also include details on PJET’s expanding partnership with Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI). ALYI has recently announced the company is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with PJET for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.