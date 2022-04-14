KlariVis Announces New Relationship With Reliance Bank

ROANOKE, Va., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced its new relationship with Reliance Bank as a key analytics tool for the bank's future.

As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis understands financial institutions' pain points and continues to see rapid growth as organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data. KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, interactive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that drive profitability and productivity.

"KlariVis provides clarity for our staff," says Scott Cox, Chief Financial Officer. Reliance Bank uses a customer-focused approach, and the bank searched for a powerful data solution to support its mission and seamlessly integrate with its banking applications. "We see KlariVis as the one place where employees can access data, see the same thing, and focus on what's important within that data."

"It gives instant access so employees can clearly understand the customer relationship and help us develop the products and services that our customers want," adds Cox. "We felt that we can grow with the company, and we only see KlariVis getting better."

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, states, "The data conundrum is such a frustrating thing in community banks of all sizes. It's why we built KlariVis. We are thrilled to support Reliance Bank as their data partner and provide the clarity and transparency needed to empower their entire team to make the right decisions for their customers and the bank."

About Reliance Bank

Since 1940, Reliance Bank has been an integral part of our community. We provide quality financial services, secure transactions, technology for greater convenience and access, and a consultative approach to customer service. Bringing all of this "together," Reliance Bank strives daily to meet and exceed our mission in providing a truly special banking experience.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

Related Images











Image 1: KlariVis Logo





KlariVis - Bring Your Data to Life









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment