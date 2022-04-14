AFC Logistics Relocates to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Transport , a leading freight and logistics company, announces the relocation of AFC Logistics, its logistics division, to Florida’s Tampa area. With AFC Logistics moving its headquarters to Tampa, the company is working toward a revenue goal of $300M in three years, therefore the company plans to hire up to 150 employees to accomplish that target.



AFC Logistics is a leading tech-enabled freight broker that provides freight solutions, industry experience and trusted relationships to more than 1000 customers including Fortune 500 companies. After AFC Transport, headquartered in the Chicago area, was established in 2012, AFC Logistics launched in 2016 to provide a broader scope of service to customers.

“AFC Logistics is growing rapidly in service offerings and structure, and that expansion demands our constant and continuous endeavors to strategically scale our company,” said Kyle Ingraham, president, AFC Logistics. “Our growth includes providing more tech-enabled services for our customers and hiring great talent to service our customers. As we physically move to a temporary space in Downtown Tampa and finalize our new office for our corporate operating headquarters, we are excited about providing job opportunities for the declining skilled logistics talent in the area.”

"We are thrilled to be able to expand AFC in the thriving community of Tampa," said Kate and Steven Maly, owners, AFC Logistics. The certified woman-owned company is accomplishing goals to strategically increase revenue and expand the company’s tech and customer service experience. During a time when all eyes are on the supply chain and its strained relationships, the trusted relationships AFC Logistics is building are welcomed as a breath of fresh air by carriers and shippers.

“Logistics operations has long been a target industry for the EDC and we’re excited to see AFC Logistics relocate its headquarters to Tampa,” said James Nozar, chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. “This is another great example of a company making the move to Tampa seeking a better business climate with a growing economy and access to the highly skilled talent it needs to support future growth. The EDC team is proud to assist AFC Logistics with its relocation to Tampa and we look forward to welcoming its team to our community.”

About AFC Logistics

AFC Logistics is a leading tech-enabled freight broker that provides freight solutions, industry experience and trusted relationships to more than 1000 customers including Fortune 500 companies. AFC Logistics is a division of AFC Transport , a leading freight and logistics company founded in 2012. Now headquartered in Tampa, FL, AFC Logistics serves as a trusted accountability partner for shippers and carriers. AFC Logistics is a reliable, safety-conscious transportation company that provides unparalleled expertise in freight solutions for steel, construction, heavy equipment, consumer goods and manufacturing. The company also offers a fleet of 150 flatbeds and more than 50 refrigerated trucks. For more information, please visit afctransport.com .