Social Media Strategies Summit for First Responders to Assist Public Safety Professionals in Building a Sustainable Social Media Policy

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, announces it will host the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit for First Responders in a virtual format on May 9-12, 2022. Created and designed to assist first responders and public safety professionals in building a sustainable and scalable media policy, the event will offer a wide array of learning and networking opportunities.



The summit will educate and provide first responders with strategies and approaches on how to tackle complex issues and situations like: “Effective Communication by Law Enforcement During a Critical Incident,” “Rebranding Your Social Media on a Shoestring Budget,” and “Leveraging Community Response to Improve Communications and Transparency During Demonstrations.”

The event will feature a series of live 45-minute presentations and panel discussions over both days of the conference. Topics will include:

Setting Your Agency’s Narrative Online panel moderated by the Walton County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office

Using Social Media as a Recruitment Tool presented by the Fort Worth Police Dept.

Humanizing Your Agency Through Social Content panel discussion and Increasing Your Department's Presence and Engagement Strategies on Social Media from the City of Orlando (Fla.) Fire Department.



Other notable presenters will include the Indiana State Police, Metropolitan Police Department Washington, DC, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bellevue (Washington) Police Department, among others.

This virtual event is an ideal learning and networking experience for first responders, command staff, and professionals that manage their agency's social media channels, including PIOs, public affairs officers, communications officers, digital media staff, emergency management professionals, social media and content management staff, as well as community service personnel, education and outreach officers, community affairs, public relations and media relations staff.

The Social Media Strategy Summit for First Responders allows time each day of the conference for attendees to network with agency peers from around the world, allowing the sharing of experiences and learning of proven social media strategies from their first response and public safety colleagues in a virtual forum.

Registration details and additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit for First Responders can be found on the Social Media Strategies website at the following link: https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/first-responders-may-virtual-2022/

About Social Media Strategies Summit

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network and learn, while advancing their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

