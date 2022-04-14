ICOA Inc. Appoints SRAX to Enhance Investor Communications

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly traded Nevada blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency-focused investment company ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) announced this week that they have entered a $500,000 deal with SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) to maximize and accelerate its communications for interested investors, shareholders, and supporters.

Through SRAX, a publicly traded company offering premier operating system tools for publicly traded companies, ICOA will have the ability to further reach its community through sophisticated solutions to assist it in maintaining, communicating, and expanding its shareholder base.

With Sequire, a product of SRAX, ICOA will be able to secure trading data instantaneously— including level two trading data, current share price, volume, change percentages, and beyond— but will also allow for better shareholder engagement via amplified media utilization.

With over 200 platform subscribers, an 88% platform retention rate, an investor audience exceeding 9 million, and a 1360% year-over-year growth, ICOA is confident that collaborating with SRAX will help it reach its goal of providing trustworthy, transparent, informative, and immediate communications with its supporters.

Furthermore, this partnership will allow for improved company education and a deeper understanding of the market demographics within ICOA’s areas of focus, opening up a door for tailored marketing and communication strategies to best capture investor, shareholder, and consumer interest.

ICOA CEO Hadria Wong “The ICOA team warmly welcomes our recent partnership with SRAX. As a company created to boost the blockchain and crypto spaces by removing the guesswork and infusing it with a sense of trust, security, and convenience, this collaboration is an organic next step in bolstering such an environment. We hope our investors, shareholders, supporters, and community appreciate this decision and receive value from it.”

For further information, please info@icoa.tech

ABOUT SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com

About ICOA

ICOA is a publicly traded Nevada-based company operating in the fintech, blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency spaces. Establishing itself as a heavyweight in the innovative tech space through introducing millions of people— across forty states— to wired and wireless broadband networks, ICOA now looks to the next wave of transformative technology— blockchain.

The highly experienced ICOA team supports its investors through strategic acquisition, identifying the most promising and exciting opportunities across the whole blockchain ecosystem. By acquiring or partnering with a spectrum of deliberately chosen projects or teams from key verticals, ICOA delivers on its mission of bringing digital assets to every portfolio and making blockchain opportunities accessible and safe for retail and institutional investors alike.

For more information on ICOA, visit its company website here .

